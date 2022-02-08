Birthday Club
Green River District reports 506 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Fri.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 506 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 related deaths.

That’s since their last update on Friday, February 4.

Officials say of the new cases, 262 were in Daviess County, 93 were in Henderson County, 72 were in Ohio County, 23 were in Webster County, 20 were in Union County, 19 were in McLean County and 17 were from Hancock County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included four two residents of Ohio County, and one resident from each Daviess, Hancock and Henderson counties.

The district is now reporting an average of 278 cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 28,964 cases, 351 deaths, 58.67% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 9,671 cases, 106 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,164 cases, 232 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,160 cases, 93 deaths, 43.73% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 12,724 cases, 147 deaths, 57.41% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 3,731 cases, 48 deaths, 50.90% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 2,473 cases, 46 deaths, 53.98% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 4,023 cases, 53 deaths, 46.42% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 2,261 cases, 22 deaths, 65.66% vaccinated

