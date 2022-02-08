Evansville woman’s past inspires her to bring hope to foster care youth.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re putting a spotlight on Black History Month Tuesday morning by speaking with a woman in Evansville.

Jessica Angelique announced within the last two years a new nonprofit she founded called Foster Care in the U.S.

This is a vision that Angelique says is 20 years in the making and is finally almost ready to start accepting youth at the home.

Foster Care in the U.S. will be the first permanent, specific housing for ages 18 to 24 years old.

The executive director says their mission is to improve the outcomes of homeless foster care youth and young adults in the Tri-State area.

She tells us it’s her back story that has brought her to where she is today.

Angelique tells me she grew up in the foster care system and was even homeless for years of her life.

Facing abuse, poverty and she says, a difficult perception of her Black History when she was a child, she’s faced a lot, to say the least.

We asked her where her Black History started for her. She answered with why that’s a difficult question.

“Black History started out with the knowledge that my black foster parents were abusive so that’s the role model I had of black men and women,” Angelique said. “Black women who didn’t listen. They chose the men over their own child, that was the image I was raised with. It was black men who burned the backs of my leg with a cigar and it was a black man who assaulted me at the age of seven. So Black History for me was difficult.”

Angelique tells us growing up with all of that, moving from 17 different schools, understanding her mixed heritage and more has shaped her Black History and the good she wants to continue doing in her community.

She says all of her struggles as a child and teen have shaped her Black History.

She says if there’s one thing she wants people to take away this month, it’s that Black History is all encompassing.

“Every race on this Earth has contributed to Black History and is a part of Black History, and if there’s one thing I want people to take away from this is remember that. Absolutely remember that,” Angelique said. “Don’t shoot somebody down who is, you see someone who is caucasian and they’re wearing a t-shirt that says lead like Martin and you’re like you can’t wear that. You’re not Black. Why can’t they? Why wouldn’t you want them to?”

Angelique tells us besides, of course, her children, Foster Care in the U.S. is the most meaningful thing in her life.

She says it’s been a hard-fought, hard won, small victory.

