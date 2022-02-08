Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Evansville man guilty in child molesting investigation

Elmer Demoss Jr.
Elmer Demoss Jr.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was found guilty in a child molesting investigation Tuesday afternoon.

According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Elmer Demoss Jr. was convicted at trial on multiple child molesting counts for two victims while they were under the age of 14.

Elmer Demoss Jr.
Elmer Demoss Jr.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the lengthy investigation began in 2020 after allegations of inappropriate touching were reported to the Evansville Police Department.

Demoss Jr. was convicted of the following:

- Four counts of Child Molesting (Class A Felony)

- Two counts of Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)

- Two counts of Child Molesting (Class C Felony)

- One count of Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)

“The victims in this case provided clear and undeniable evidence to aid in convicting Mr. Demoss Jr.,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Jeremy Kemper worked tirelessly to ensure the victims received justice and we are so glad the jury came to this decision.”

Officials say Demoss Jr. will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on February 22 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville
Car hit building on Fulton Ave.
Car hits building in Evansville

Latest News

Newburgh Lock and Dam closed
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed
Averitt Express
Company eliminating 63 jobs in Vanderburgh Co.
Mark Griffith
Owensboro murder suspect has court appearance
Bill advances to reduce state car tax bills in Kentucky