Evansville man guilty in child molesting investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was found guilty in a child molesting investigation Tuesday afternoon.

According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Elmer Demoss Jr. was convicted at trial on multiple child molesting counts for two victims while they were under the age of 14.

Elmer Demoss Jr. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the lengthy investigation began in 2020 after allegations of inappropriate touching were reported to the Evansville Police Department.

Demoss Jr. was convicted of the following:

- Four counts of Child Molesting (Class A Felony)

- Two counts of Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)

- Two counts of Child Molesting (Class C Felony)

- One count of Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)

“The victims in this case provided clear and undeniable evidence to aid in convicting Mr. Demoss Jr.,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Jeremy Kemper worked tirelessly to ensure the victims received justice and we are so glad the jury came to this decision.”

Officials say Demoss Jr. will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on February 22 at 2 p.m.

