Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Dry and not as cold this week

14 First Alert 2/8 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies helped highs flirt with 50 on Tuesday. Partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping to near 30. Wednesday will be another milder day with highs near 50. We will have a brief chill on Thursday with the passage of a cold front, so highs will be limited to the middle 40s. An abrupt turn to the south winds will raise Friday’s high near 60. Yet another fast-moving weather system will swing through the Tri-State on Friday night and early Saturday. Some light rain or flurries will be possible as temperatures drop below normal for the weekend. Saturday will start out in the teens with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Clear and dry to start next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville
Car hit building on Fulton Ave.
Car hits building in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert 2/8 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/8 - Midday
Breezy, Warmer
14 First Alert 2/8
14 First Alert 2/8
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors