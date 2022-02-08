Dry and not as cold this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies helped highs flirt with 50 on Tuesday. Partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping to near 30. Wednesday will be another milder day with highs near 50. We will have a brief chill on Thursday with the passage of a cold front, so highs will be limited to the middle 40s. An abrupt turn to the south winds will raise Friday’s high near 60. Yet another fast-moving weather system will swing through the Tri-State on Friday night and early Saturday. Some light rain or flurries will be possible as temperatures drop below normal for the weekend. Saturday will start out in the teens with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Clear and dry to start next week.

