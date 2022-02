HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in Robards.

Dispatchers confirmed just after 11 a.m. Tuesday there was a working fire at in the 8000 block of Meahl Cates Rd.

We have a crew working to get information, but the outside of the home doesn’t appear to have much damage.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.