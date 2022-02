VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh Co.

It was on the Interstate between U.S. 41 and Green River Road, and involved a car on fire.

Both directions of the Interstate were closed, but it’s now back open

We’re told nobody was hurt.

On scene at an accident on 69, southbound traffic is closed, no one was injured. The mangled vehicle you see in the picture was unoccupied. It was hit by a semi. pic.twitter.com/wyHfCfuqx3 — Mitchell Carter (@Mitch14News) February 8, 2022

Crash involving fire on I-69 (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.