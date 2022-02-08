Company eliminating 63 jobs in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A WARN notice has been sent to 63 people who work for Averitt Express, Inc.

It show’s their contract to provide truck driving, switchers, and related services based out of Shoe Carnival’s Evansville, Indiana Distribution Center is ending and will not be renewed.

The notice say it will result in the permanent elimination of about 63 positions - two salaried and 61 hourly.

The notice says “Due to unforeseen business circumstances, what was originally anticipated to be an April 5, 2022 or later end date, now will be no later than February 28, 2022. However, Averitt is actively working to offer job transfers to all the affected employees, the vast majority of whom are domiciled outside of the State of Indiana.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.