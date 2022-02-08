Birthday Club
Company eliminating 63 jobs in Vanderburgh Co.

Averitt Express
Averitt Express
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A WARN notice has been sent to 63 people who work for Averitt Express, Inc.

It show’s their contract to provide truck driving, switchers, and related services based out of Shoe Carnival’s Evansville, Indiana Distribution Center is ending and will not be renewed.

The notice say it will result in the permanent elimination of about 63 positions - two salaried and 61 hourly.

The notice says “Due to unforeseen business circumstances, what was originally anticipated to be an April 5, 2022 or later end date, now will be no later than February 28, 2022. However, Averitt is actively working to offer job transfers to all the affected employees, the vast majority of whom are domiciled outside of the State of Indiana.”

