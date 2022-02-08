Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Becoming breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps in the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

