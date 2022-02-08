Birthday Club
Breezy, Warmer

2/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Becoming breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps in the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

