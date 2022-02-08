Aces Basketball Begins Stretch of Three games in Five Days

Birthday Club
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a stretch of three games in five days for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team who will face Indiana State in a 6 p.m. CT contest at the Hulman Center.  ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network will have the coverage.

Schedule Update

- Schedule adjustments have been set following last week’s postponement

- UE will face the Beacons on Feb. 19 at the Ford Center with a new start time of 1 p.m.

- The road game is set for Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Last Time Out

- Bradley led by 18 points at the break before pulling away for a 76-41 win over the Purple Aces on Saturday at the Ford Center

- Evansville finished with 41 points in the game, tying the lowest scoring output by the program inside the venue

- UE shot 27.1% with the Braves finishing at an even 50.0%

- Evan Kuhlman finished the game with 11 points hitting 4 of his 9 attempts, including a 3-for-7 showing from long range

- Shamar Givance led the team with five assists while tying Blaise Beauchamp for the teams top tally of four rebounds

Dialing it up

- Evan Kuhlman continues to make strides in his accuracy and has knocked down 8 of his last 15 attempts from outside

- Over the last four games, Kuhlman has recorded an average of 9.8 points per game while improving his season tally to 6.7 PPG

- The turnaround comes on the heels of a 9-game streak entering the Jan. 23 game against Illinois State that saw him reach double figures just one time while averaging 2.7 points

- The fifth year forward scored 12 in the win over Illinois State before registering 13 against Northern Iowa

- Kuhlman’s assist numbers have gone up since December, finishing with multiple helpers in five of the last nine games

- After reaching double figures in the final six games last spring, Kuhlman has done so in 7 games thus far in 2021-22 (14 out of 25 overall)

Clutch Rebounds

- Preston Phillips has been making strides throughout his freshman season, which has seen him start 10 games

- Averaging 3.9 rebounds on the season, Phillips has seen that mark rise over the last four games where he has posted an average of 6.3 which includes a career-high of 12 in the road game at Missouri State

- Offensively, Phillips has posted 2.2 PPG overall, but he has scored 3 or more points in each of the last six games while averaging 3.8 points over that span

- Phillips has knocked down 8 of his last 12 attempts from the field

Scouting the Opponent

- Indiana State is coming off of a hard-fought 79-72 loss in double overtime at Valparaiso on Saturday that dropped the Sycamores to 9-13 on the season and 2-8 in the MVC

- Both MVC wins for the Sycamores have come at home with victories over Bradley and Missouri State

- ISU has won the last 10 home meetings against the Purple Aces

- Cameron Henry paces Indiana State with 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game...he also leads the team with 12 blocked shots and is second with 57 assists

- Henry is coming off the top scoring effort of his career, finishing with 28 on Saturday at Valpo

- Cooper Neese checks in with 14.5 points per contest

