4 new COVID deaths reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 3,092 new COVID-19 cases and 95 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,655,125 cases and 21,079 deaths.

The state map shows four of the new deaths were in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 137 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 49 new cases in Warrick County, 49 new cases in Dubois County, ten new cases in Perry County, 13 new cases in Posey County, 13 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 55,790 cases, 556 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,600 cases, 156 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 19,720 cases, 221 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,513 cases, 58 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,373 cases, 52 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,316 cases, 129 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,075 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,630 cases, 46 deaths

