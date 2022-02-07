Birthday Club
USI closing in on Division I decision

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is planning to meet and discuss whether or not its sports teams will move to Division I on Monday.

The Screaming Eagles currently compete as a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in NCAA Division II.

School officials have been weighing the move over the past several months.

We reported last month that USI Director of Athletic Communications Ray Simmons says he believes a vote will take place the same day

