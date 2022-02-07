USI closing in on Division I decision

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is planning to meet and discuss whether or not its sports teams will move to Division I on Monday.

The Screaming Eagles currently compete as a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in NCAA Division II.

School officials have been weighing the move over the past several months.

We reported last month that USI Director of Athletic Communications Ray Simmons says he believes a vote will take place the same day

