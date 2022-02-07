Birthday Club
Two cars and home hit by gunfire in Owensboro

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a case of shots fired.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Carol Stream

They say two unoccupied cars and an occupied home were hit with gunfire.

Police say no one was hurt.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

