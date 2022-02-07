Survivor recalls Evansville plane crash 30 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday marks 30 years since an Evansville tragedy.

On February 6, 1992, a C-130 military transport plane crashed into a restaurant and hotel on U.S. Highway 41, killing 16 people that day.

Bill Capodagli was in the hotel for a work conference that same day. He says one second everything was normal, and the next second a plane was coming through the window, making it a day many will never forget.

14 News had live reports from that day 30 years ago, when the C-130 plane crashed into what was the Drury Inn Hotel and Jojo’s Restaurant.

The aircraft took off from a National Guard base near Louisville around 9 a.m. that morning and crashed in Evansville about 50 minutes later, changing the lives of many.

This includes Bill Capodagli, who was at the hotel for a work conference.

“I was giving my presentation and I heard a sound I’ve heard dozens of times in hotels giving seminars throughout my career, of a plane coming over,” he said. “But it started getting louder and louder, and I made some flippant remark like ‘I hope he makes it’ and just as I said that I looked out the window, and saw a giant fireball coming through the window.”

The five-member flight crew, nine people inside the Drury Inn, and two people inside of Jojo’s restaurant, all lost their lives.

“I ran down to the end of the hall, and as I was running I was probably on fire,” Capodagli said. “I remember training the Boy Scouts to stop drop and roll, I rolled and got to the balcony overlooking the lobby, and yelled that there was a fire in room 417.”

It was 30 years ago, but Capodagli still clearly recalls every detail.

“It’s something you don’t quickly forget even if you try,” he said.

Capodagli says he and his wife had long roads to recovery after being burned by the flames.

“I spent three weeks in the hospital with severe burns on my arms and the back of my head,” he said. “My wife, my girlfriend back then, but my wife was life-lined to Louisville where she spent three months in the hospital there and went through a series of 17 operations over the next 7-10 years.”

Both are thankful they made it out alive, and Capodagli says he’ll always think of the people who didn’t.

He says he still talks to some family members of people who died. Some of whom even visited him in the hospital while he was recovering.

