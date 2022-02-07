Sheriff’s Office: Henderson Co. man wanted on several burglary charges
Feb. 7, 2022
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson County are looking for a man wanted on several burglary charges.
The sheriff’s office says they have arrest warrants for 53-year-old John Williams.
They say current charges include three counts of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary and two counts of theft by deception.
If you know his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office.
