Sheriff’s Office: Henderson Co. man wanted on several burglary charges

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson County are looking for a man wanted on several burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office says they have arrest warrants for 53-year-old John Williams.

They say current charges include three counts of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary and two counts of theft by deception.

If you know his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office.

