Several 911 calls made after Madison Ave. shooting

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least 11 911 calls were made when shots were fired Sunday night in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

Evansville Police say an 18-year-old was shot several times.

He was found on a porch, and authorities say he died from those injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The calls for help came from neighbors who heard the shots, which we’ve shared portions of below.

Some of other calls came from the victim’s grandmother and mother.

Newscast Recording

Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville
Owensboro looks for community feedback on juvenile curfew
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
EPD investigating break-in at Camilla’s Closet
