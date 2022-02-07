Several 911 calls made after Madison Ave. shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least 11 911 calls were made when shots were fired Sunday night in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

Evansville Police say an 18-year-old was shot several times.

He was found on a porch, and authorities say he died from those injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The calls for help came from neighbors who heard the shots, which we’ve shared portions of below.

Some of other calls came from the victim’s grandmother and mother.

