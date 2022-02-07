Owensville man goes sledding for first time in 20 years

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the snow and ice this past week, many people faced tougher driving conditions and power outages, but one Owensville man enjoyed the snow in his own unique way.

William Ping is 94-years-old, but that didn’t stop him from taking on a steep hill with his old reliable sled. Ping says he saw all of the local kids enjoying the snow, and wanted to join in.

Since it was a beautiful day, he decided to break out his own sled and conquer the hill.

“I walked out and took my old wooden sled and they sent me down the hill, and I was packing the mail,” Ping said. “That hill was slippery, almost ice. And I don’t know how fast I was going but it was faster than I thought it would be.”

Ping says he hasn’t been on a sled in 20 years, but chose his wooden sled because he knew he could steer it away from the frozen lake.

