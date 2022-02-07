Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Owensville man goes sledding for first time in 20 years

Owensville man goes sledding for first time in 20 years
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the snow and ice this past week, many people faced tougher driving conditions and power outages, but one Owensville man enjoyed the snow in his own unique way.

William Ping is 94-years-old, but that didn’t stop him from taking on a steep hill with his old reliable sled. Ping says he saw all of the local kids enjoying the snow, and wanted to join in.

Since it was a beautiful day, he decided to break out his own sled and conquer the hill.

“I walked out and took my old wooden sled and they sent me down the hill, and I was packing the mail,” Ping said. “That hill was slippery, almost ice. And I don’t know how fast I was going but it was faster than I thought it would be.”

Ping says he hasn’t been on a sled in 20 years, but chose his wooden sled because he knew he could steer it away from the frozen lake.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation identified
Michael Saucerman
Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville
This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville
Dubois County math teacher makes e-learning interesting
Dubois County math teacher makes e-learning interesting

Latest News

Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
Bremen set to receive more tornado relief supplies
Bremen set to receive more tornado relief supplies
Owensville man goes sledding for first time in 20 years
Owensville man goes sledding for first time in 20 years
Bremen set to receive more tornado relief supplies
Bremen set to receive more tornado relief supplies