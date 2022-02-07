Birthday Club
Owensboro looks for community feedback on juvenile curfew

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are asking the public to take part in a survey to gain feedback related to the current juvenile curfew.

Click here to take that survey.

It will be available to the community until Sunday, February 20.

Officials say Owensboro-Daviess County currently imposes a curfew for juveniles between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

