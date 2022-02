BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The snow and ice made for a chilly weekend but that didn’t stop the famous Polar Plunge from happening.

Participants took a dip in the freezing cold water in Boonville to help raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.

In total, 68 people took an icy dip into the water and over $25,000 was raised.

