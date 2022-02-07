Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

"Freedom Convoy" truckers' protest paralyzes Canada's capital city for second weekend as protest grows louder. (SOURCE: CNN, CTV NETWORK, AFPTV, CBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa’s downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend. Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a “siege” that he could not manage.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from many U.S. Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic” who has “destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates.”

“Canada US relations used to be mainly about solving technical issues. Today Canada is unfortunately experiencing radical US politicians involving themselves in Canadian domestic issues. Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies,” Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador under President Barack Obama, tweeted.

Heyman said “under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop.”

After crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of the millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital, prominent U.S. Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis complained.

But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all. The site said it cut off funding for the organizers because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called it an occupation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon tweeted: “Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers’ worthy cause.” and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on Fox News “government doesn’t have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates.”

“For some senior American politicians, patriotism means renting a mob to put a G-7 capital under siege,” tweeted Gerald Butts, a former senior adviser to Trudeau.

In Canada’s largest city, Toronto, police controlled and later ended a much smaller protest by setting up road blocks and preventing any trucks or cars from getting near the provincial legislature. Police also moved in to clear a key intersection in the city.

Many Canadians have been outraged over the crude behavior of the demonstrators. Some protesters set fireworks off on the grounds of the National War Memorial late Friday. A number have carried signs and flags with swastikas last weekend and compared vaccine mandates to fascism.

Protesters have said they won’t leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are gone. They are also calling for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation identified
Michael Saucerman
Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.
The Owensboro Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened at a local gas...
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro
If you want to volunteer in Barnsley, Kentucky, you need to talk to Billy.
Volunteer coordinates tornado relief in Hopkins Co.

Latest News

Survivor recalls Evansville plane crash 30 years later
Survivor recalls Evansville plane crash 30 years later
Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on throne
EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.
EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.