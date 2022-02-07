Officials remind residents to check smoke detectors after weekend fires

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke detectors, especially this time of year when many people are using space heaters.

Fire officials say they responded to a house fire on Jefferson Avenue over the weekend.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit, caused by a space heater.

EFD responded to a separate fire on Pollack Avenue.

Officials say this was a chimney fire, and it was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Fire officials say these were both close calls, and half of all home heating fires occur between December and February.

