Officials remind residents to check smoke detectors after weekend fires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke detectors, especially this time of year when many people are using space heaters.

Fire officials say they responded to a house fire on Jefferson Avenue over the weekend.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit, caused by a space heater.

EFD responded to a separate fire on Pollack Avenue.

Officials say this was a chimney fire, and it was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Fire officials say these were both close calls, and half of all home heating fires occur between December and February.

