NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh’s McAlister’s Deli opens this week.

Last week’s winter storm delayed the original opening day.

The restaurant will be located on Libbert Road off the Lloyd Expressway.

The first 50 customers will win a free tea pass, which will get you one free tea a week for a year.

