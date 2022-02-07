Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 2/7
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A shooting investigation is underway in Evansville. Police say a teen was shot multiple times. We’re checking in with authorities this morning on his condition.

It’s been 30 years since tragedy struck Evansville. In 1992, a C-130 military transport plane crashed into a restaurant and hotel on US 41, killing 16 people.

Jury selection starts today in the federal hate crimes trial for the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery.

It’s been nearly two months since the deadly December tornado ripped through western Kentucky. Since then, communities across the Tri-State have rallied for those most affected.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

