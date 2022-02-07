Milder temps this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine on Monday pushed temps just above freezing during the afternoon. Clear skies will lead to a low in the middle 20s on Tuesday morning, but we will warm to near 50 in the afternoon under sunny skies. Wednesday will bring a few clouds and a slightly cooler high in the upper 40s. Thursday looks cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Some light rain or snow possible Thursday night and early Friday, but not enough to cause any problems. Rain or snow possible again on Saturday. Highs through the weekend will be in the middle 30s and lows in the 20s.

