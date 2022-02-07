Memorial girls basketball ready for sectional title showdown with Gibson So.

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls basketball sectional tournaments are still in full swing following last week’s postponements due to severe winter weather. After this weekend’s action, the sectional title matchups are now set.

Over in the Class 3A bracket, Memorial is slated to play against host Gibson Southern for the sectional championship.

On Saturday, the Lady Titans handled their business with a big win over Bosse, while the Lady Tigers had a tougher task of putting away feisty Heritage Hills.

Emily Mattingly finished with 21 points, as Memorial held off the Patriots, and the Tigers know they will have to bring their ‘A’ game every night if they want to stay alive in the postseason.

“At this point in the season, everyone’s playing for their lives, and we expected a battle, and they gave us a heck of a game,” Memorial girls basketball head coach Lee Auker said. “It was exactly what you’d hope in a sectional, and we’re fortunate to be playing Tuesday night. It is nice to get tested a little bit. It definitely prepares you, especially with a young team. I felt like we handled the ball a little bit better tonight, and finished the game pretty strong.”

“We can’t play like that in the championship game, or we will get beat by Gibson Southern,” Memorial sophomore Sophie Johnson said. “We for sure have to get it in gear for the next game. They hit a lot of shots. It’s their homecourt, so a homecourt advantage, so we have to get out on the shooters, block out, get the rebounds and just really play hard.”

Memorial and Gibson Southern will tip off for the sectional championship on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

