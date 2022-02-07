Lampion Center holds Chocolate Affair fundraiser over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lampion Center held their “Chocolate in Your Car” event at the University of Evansville over the weekend.

The Lampion Center’s Chocolate Affair is their annual fundraiser, but this year they added a little twist.

For the second year in a row, the event was adjusted and held as a drive-thru event Due to COVID.

Participants who bought a ticket were treated to chocolate from local vendors, as well as champagne, charcuterie and appetizers.

All the money raised goes to the Lampion Center to support their counseling services.

