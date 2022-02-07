Ind. numbers show 11 new COVID-19 deaths in our area since Friday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths statewide.

However, weekend numbers are not updated, and totals show 90 more deaths since Friday.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,651,981 cases and 20,984 deaths.

The state map shows seven additional deaths in Vanderburgh County since Friday, as well as two in Posey County, one in Dubois County, and one in Warrick County.

Monday’s numbers shows 102 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 39 new cases in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, nine new cases in Posey County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, and six new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 55,655 cases, 552 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,551 cases, 156 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,671 cases, 221 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,503 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,360 cases, 52 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,303 cases, 129 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,068 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,627 cases, 46 deaths

