Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. numbers show 11 new COVID-19 deaths in our area since Friday

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths statewide.

However, weekend numbers are not updated, and totals show 90 more deaths since Friday.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,651,981 cases and 20,984 deaths.

The state map shows seven additional deaths in Vanderburgh County since Friday, as well as two in Posey County, one in Dubois County, and one in Warrick County.

Monday’s numbers shows 102 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 39 new cases in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, nine new cases in Posey County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, and six new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 55,655 cases, 552 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,551 cases, 156 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 19,671 cases, 221 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,503 cases, 58 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,360 cases, 52 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,303 cases, 129 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,068 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,627 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation identified
Michael Saucerman
Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
The Owensboro Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened at a local gas...
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Police Lights
Two cars and home hit by gunfire in Owensboro
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville