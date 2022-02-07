Birthday Club
Hockey game being held to help those impacted by Dec. tornado

By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since the deadly December 10 tornado, numerous communities across the Tri-State have rallied for those most affected.

Now, next Saturday, February 19, the Evansville Hoses Hockey Team will host the St. Louis Backdraft for a benefit game at Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville.

2013 is when the Hoses’ president says they hosted their first promo game and that’s when the team took off.

Just about everyone on the team is a firefighter, hence the name, and the proceeds from every game they play goes right back into the community in some way.

For this benefit, we’re told all of the proceeds will go to the Patrick Rudd Project, which have been working directly with families impacted by that deadly tornado.

Tickets are now on sale at the Evansville Firefighters Federal Credit Union for $5.00 each.

Of course, tickets may also be purchased at the door on game day.

We sat down with the team’s president, he says this game hits a little closer to home for some of the guys.

“We had a tornado come back here in Evansville in the Newburgh area years ago and several of our guys have worked that. And when this tornado hit, that went all the way to Mayfield and went all the way to Bowling Green and a little past there, several of our guys were assigned to special ops teams and got deployed to work that,” said Matt Statdfield. “So obviously we get first-hand knowledge and get to see this stuff in person. So we get to help then too, but this is just a separate way we can give back, maybe on the lighter side.”

