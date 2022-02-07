Birthday Club
EPD investigating break-in at Camilla’s Closet

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is investigating a break-in at a jewelry and consignment store.

They say it happened just after one this morning at Camilla’s Closet on North Green River Road.

Owners, Curt and Jennifer Welte say someone busted the glass on the front door and went straight to the jewelry department, but they didn’t get out with much.

“They went straight to our jewelry department and tried to steal a lot of things that were samples that weren’t really of value,” Curt says. “We keep all of our valuable items in a vault. These items were just the sample lines. They just basically did a lot of destruction and really didn’t accomplish anything for their trouble.”

Curt and Jennifer say it will cost more to fix the glass than to replace what they got away with. They say they have multiple security cameras inside that police are reviewing.

