Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 experienced a temporary closure after a two-vehicle crash with injuries occurred on Sunday evening, officials say.

Dispatch told 14 News the southbound lanes of Highway 41 at East Walnut Street were closed as a result of the wreck. The roadway was shut down for nearly 20 minutes.

Officials say a passenger car and a semi were involved in the crash.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

