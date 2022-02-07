EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call in Evansville on Sunday night.

Officials say shots fired were reported on the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 8:48 p.m.

Our crew reports a large police presence in the area. Officers on scene say that a shooting occurred.

We will update this story once more information is available.

