EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in Evansville on Sunday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call in Evansville on Sunday night.

Officials say shots fired were reported on the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 8:48 p.m.

Our crew reports a large police presence in the area. Officers on scene say that a shooting occurred.

We will update this story once more information is available.

