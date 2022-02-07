EPD: Officers investigating shooting on Madison Ave.
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call in Evansville on Sunday night.
Officials say shots fired were reported on the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
Dispatch says the call originally came in around 8:48 p.m.
Our crew reports a large police presence in the area. Officers on scene say that a shooting occurred.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.