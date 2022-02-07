Cook & Prevost Lead Thunderbolts to Another win over Bobcats

DANVILLE, IL. (WFIE) - Despite a 47-13 shot advantage, the Thunderbolts were limited to only a 2-1 victory, but a victory nonetheless in Danville on Sunday night with goals from Cameron Cook and Coy Prevost. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

After a scoreless first period, Cook got the scoring started on a shorthanded rush and pass from Josh Adkins at the 3:05 mark of the second period to give Evansville the lead. The Thunderbolts kept buzzing and scored once again as Prevost scored on a deflected shot at 6:23, unassisted to give Evansville a 2-0 lead. Despite a continued offensive barrage on Ben Churchfield and the Bobcats, the Thunderbolts were unable to score again in the game’s remainder. The Bobcats broke through with a power play goal from Aaron Ryback at 7:51 of the third period, but the Thunderbolts shut down Vermilion County from there, holding on to the 2-1 win.

Prevost and Cook each finished with one goal, while Brian Billett finished with 12 saves on 13 shots for his 15th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Bobcats next meet on Wednesday, February 9th at Ford Center.

