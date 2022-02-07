Clearing Skies, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, early clouds with a chance of flurries. This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny with high temps in the low to mid-30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s.

Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps surge into the mid-40s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer with high temps in the upper 40s to 50-degrees.

