EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a car hit a building in Evansville.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N. Fulton Ave.

Our crew on scene says Fulton was shut down at Florida Street, but has reopened.

The fire department and ambulance has left the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.