Bremen set to receive more tornado relief supplies
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Almost two months after the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky, the town of Bremen is getting a new wave of help.

On Sunday, the Marine Corps League and Bluegrass Detachment 1012 announced that both will be sending supplies, food, toys, clothes and household items to tornado survivors in Bremen on Saturday, February 12.

According to a release, a team of volunteers will be driving from multiple states to deliver the supplies. Organization leaders say they can hopefully provide a renewed sense of hope, and remind these people they are not forgotten.

