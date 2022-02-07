Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville holding annual appreciation event

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville holding annual appreciation event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is honoring individuals and companies for their commitment to club members and their service to the community on Monday.

The club annually presents a variety of awards in an effort to recognize those who have gone above and beyond for the kids.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the gym of the OneMain Financial Services Boys and Girls Club Unit on Bellemeade Avenue.

Officials say they will also induct five new board members and recognize 12 individuals for their years of service to the club.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation identified
Michael Saucerman
Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
The Owensboro Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened at a local gas...
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash

Latest News

Hockey game being held to help those impacted by Dec. tornado.
Hockey game set to help those impacted by Dec. tornado
Over $25K raised during Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana.
Over $25K raised during Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana
Hockey game being held to help those impacted by Dec. tornado - pt II
Hockey game being held to help those impacted by Dec. tornado - pt II
(Source: McAlister's Deli)
Newburgh’s McAlister’s Deli to open this week