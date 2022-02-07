Boys & Girls Club of Evansville holding annual appreciation event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is honoring individuals and companies for their commitment to club members and their service to the community on Monday.

The club annually presents a variety of awards in an effort to recognize those who have gone above and beyond for the kids.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the gym of the OneMain Financial Services Boys and Girls Club Unit on Bellemeade Avenue.

Officials say they will also induct five new board members and recognize 12 individuals for their years of service to the club.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.