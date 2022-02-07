911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the police involved shooting that happened Friday in Evansville.

Newly released 911 calls show the suspect, Phillip Dill, made several phone calls.

The first was to us, and as we reported, we then called 911.

Another call was to dispatchers by the suspect himself. He could be heard saying he had already cut a woman and was going to shoot his family one by one.

Other calls were made by people who say they had received calls from Dill, and he told them he had already shot a woman.

Police tell us they removed children from the home, then Dill took a woman to a back room and held her at knife point.

They say his actions forced them to “neutralize” him.

The coroner says Dill died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Our reporter on scene said he could hear the shot, then saw a woman being taken out of the home in tears.

We’ve compiled portions of the 911 calls here:

