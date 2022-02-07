Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville

Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the police involved shooting that happened Friday in Evansville.

Newly released 911 calls show the suspect, Phillip Dill, made several phone calls.

The first was to us, and as we reported, we then called 911.

Another call was to dispatchers by the suspect himself. He could be heard saying he had already cut a woman and was going to shoot his family one by one.

Other calls were made by people who say they had received calls from Dill, and he told them he had already shot a woman.

Police tell us they removed children from the home, then Dill took a woman to a back room and held her at knife point.

They say his actions forced them to “neutralize” him.

The coroner says Dill died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Our reporter on scene said he could hear the shot, then saw a woman being taken out of the home in tears.

We’ve compiled portions of the 911 calls here:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation identified
Michael Saucerman
Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
The Owensboro Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened at a local gas...
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. numbers show 11 new COVID-19 deaths in our area since Friday
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Police Lights
Two cars and home hit by gunfire in Owensboro