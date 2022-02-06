Slick roads remain possible into Monday

Birthday Club
By Arden Gregory
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures climbed into the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon, but slick road conditions will remain a concern overnight and into Monday morning. Despite the warmer weather, many backroads and sideroads are still not completely clear of snow and ice. The snow piled up on the edges of many of the main roads began melting today, which led to water running into the road. That water will refreeze as our temperatures drop this evening, leading to patches of black ice.

A weak cold front will bring us partly cloudy skies overnight and into early Monday morning. I cannot completely rule out a stray flurry, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. Our skies will turn mostly sunny by Monday afternoon, but we will only climb into the low to mid 30s due to cooler air flowing in from the northwest.

That cool-down won’t last long. By Tuesday, our wind direction will change again, and warmer air will flow in from the south-southwest. As a result, our temperatures will top out in the mid 40s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

We will see a few more clouds Wednesday, but that flow of warm air will still push our temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s. Another weak cold front will move through our region Wednesday evening. That front will bring a shift in our wind direction, but it does not look like it will bring us any rain or snow. That change in the wind will put another brief dip in our temperatures with highs in the lower 40s Thursday.

A low pressure system will pass to our north on Friday, and the associated warm and cold fronts will both swing through the Tri-State. That brings us our only real chance of precipitation this week, and even then, it seems like a fairly isolated chance Friday afternoon and evening. Many of us may stay dry for the entire next seven days.

However, that system will bring us yet another change in our wind direction, which will result in another temperature change. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s, but our highs will drop back into the mid to upper 30s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

