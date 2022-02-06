Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened at a local gas station early Saturday morning.

Officials say the robbery occurred at the Quality Quick Food Mart just off West Parrish Avenue slightly after 5:15 a.m.

Police released an image of the suspect.

OPD officials say the man presented a handgun to the cashier and demanded money. They say the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.