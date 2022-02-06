No. 5/6 Indiana women’s basketball sweep series with Purdue in 64-57 victory

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Graduate student guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary led the way with 19 points as No. 5/6 Indiana swept the yearly series with Purdue in a 64-57 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday. The Hoosiers secured the victory in front of a season-high crowd of 7,891, which is the 5th largest crowd in school history.

KEY MOMENTS

Cardaño-Hillary paced play with seven points in the first quarter as Indiana went up by as many as five in the opening few minutes.

Purdue battled back at the 5th ranked team in the country, as it tied the game up twice in the second quarter, but Indiana hit the gas which included a triple from sophomore guard Chloe Moore-McNeil to put her team up 10 with 2:13 to go

It was part of a 14-4 run in the final 7:17 of the first half as Indiana took a 34-23 edge at halftime.

In the third, Indiana pushed the pace as senior forward Gulbe capitalized beyond the arc on a turnover from the Boilers and a signature jumper went down silky smooth for senior guard Grace Berger. It was part of the Hoosiers taking its largest lead of the game at 19 with 3:29 left on the clock.

Purdue (13-10, 4-8 B1G) challenged Indiana down the stretch, as it came within five

NOTABLE

With the win the Hoosiers improve to 16-3 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten.

Indiana has now won seven straight in the series against Purdue and 10 of the last 11. They have also won the last eight against Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers had four players score in double-figures.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary led the way for Indiana with 19 points on 8-of-16 from the field. She added seven rebounds.

Chloe Moore-McNeil posted her first career double-double with a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Grace Berger tallied 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Aleksa Gulbe recorded 11 points.

Ali Patberg record two points and is now tied for 10th on the Hoosiers all-time career scoring list with 1,587 points.

Indiana forced Purdue into 18 turnovers. The Hoosiers held a 23-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Hoosiers shot 12-of-16 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.

Indiana held Purdue under 60 points, the ninth time this season they have held an opponent under 60.

Trailing 10-6 in the first quarter the Hoosiers used an 8-0 run to go up 14-10.

The Hoosiers closed the first half on a 14-4 run and took a 34-24 lead into halftime.

Indiana led by as many as 19 in the second half.

QUOTABLE

Indiana head coach Teri Moren

“Outstanding crowd this afternoon in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Thinks that one of our largest, but as I said to the kids today, I felt like there was going to be a great crowd that was going to come out and support us this afternoon. So, we’re grateful that once again Hoosier Nation showed up in a big kind of way. I thought we got off to a very slow start, had to kind of find some scoring rhythm. I though in the third quarter we came out, right after halftime and we picked up our energy, I think at one point we were up 19. Then in the fourth quarter it just seemed like everything we had done in the third that gave us some level of success, we stopped doing. We were trying to run, but Nikki (Cardaño-Hillary) had probably two or three timely turnovers, back-to-back to back, which led to run outs. We had Grace (Waggoner) and Ali Patberg, they blew one of our handoffs up, they turn it over right in front of our bench, so way too many miscues there in the fourth quarter which lead to some run outs for them. Some timely plays were it just seem liked Purdue made some hustle plays, we didn’t get out to shooters and so forth, but here’s what we did know about Purdue; They were not going to go away and we kept talking to our kids about that in every timeout, that it doesn’t matter what the score looks like, there’s enough fire power over there because they shoot the three so well and they shoot so many of them, they are always going to give themselves a chance to stay in games. I’m happy, I loved how Chloe Moore-McNeil played today, I think that’s maybe her first double-double of her career which was great even though Grace Berger was really good and I would say the same about Nikki in terms of her scoring and being aggressive, my only issue with Nikki today is, again, trust me she’s playing almost forty minutes, she got 10 seconds of rest, is that she has to take better care of the ball. We had the lead, we didn’t have to do anything, as I always say to them, we don’t need to be cute we just need to execute. I thought she had a couple moments there where we were just trying to thread the needle and be too cute with the ball, and Purdue made us pay. But overall, I’m certainly happy that we won the game.”

UP NEXT

The Hoosiers travel to Illinois on Wednesday night. Tip inside State Farm Center is set for 8 p.m. ET .

