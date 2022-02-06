Lady Aces battle back multiple times, but ultimately fall at Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. (WFIE) - Battling back multiple times, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team could not complete its comeback in a 77-67 loss to Bradley on Sunday afternoon in Peoria, Ill.

The Aces were led by a dominant performance by junior Abby Feit on the afternoon as the central Illinois native tallied a game-high 25 points, to go along with eight boards, while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Also finishing in double-figures for the Aces were junior Je’Naiya Davis with 13 points and A’Niah Griffin, who came off the bench to contribute her second-straight double-digit scoring performance with 11. Two Braves reached the 20-point mark to lead Bradley with Tatum Koenig finishing with 23 points and Caroline Waite adding 22 points.

Evansville’s start looked reminiscent of two nights ago at Illinois State as the Aces were the aggressors early. The Aces jumped out to an 11-4 lead as much of the work was done at the free-throw line, where UE started 6-6. Evansville maintained its lead through the under-five media timeout and although it was cut as low as one, the Aces built it back to five at 19-14 with 3:25 left in the quarter on a reverse layup by A’Niah Griffin. The offense got fire for the Braves after Griffin’s bucket, going on a 14-4 run and grabbing a four-point lead heading into the second period after BU hit its last three field goals of the quarter and converted seven of its eight free throws over the final 3:21.

The Braves lead would reach as high as nine in the second quarter, but the Aces would work back within six before the break. Evansville shot just 25% from the field in the second quarter and got to the line just three times after making all 10 of its attempts in the first period. An ‘and-one’ from Feit and a split pair of free throws from Elly Morgan pushed the Aces back to a manageable 40-34 deficit entering the break.

Out of the half, Evansville’s defense created offense, pressuring the Braves and getting stops, while getting efficient chances on the offensive end. Trailing 44-36, the Aces manufactured a 12-2 run, taking the lead on a layup by Griffin. In a responding run, Bradley went on a 16-5 spree, re-taking the lead and holding a nine-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The Aces got as close as three on three separate occasions in the final period, but could not hit baskets with opportunities to get closer late as the Braves captured the 77-67 win.

Evansville will close its three-game road trip on Tuesday against Northern Iowa at 6 PM inside the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.