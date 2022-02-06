Big 2nd Quarter Lifts KWC Women to win over Ohio Dominican

COLUMBUS, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers outscored the ODU Panthers 16-4 in the second quarter en-route to a comfortable 14-point victory on Saturday in Columbus. This win gives KWC a season sweep of ODU.

With the win Wesleyan moves to 14-7 (11-4 G-MAC) while ODU falls to 5-17 (5-11 G-MAC).

Kentucky Wesleyan started the game on fire, going 4-5 from the field in the opening minutes to give them a 9-0 lead right off the bat. Corina Conley closed the quarter with a three and KWC led 18-11 after one.

KWC shot 60% from the field in the second quarter and hit all four of their free throws to blow the game wide open, extending their lead to 34-15 at the half.

Reeva Hammelman put in an and-1 layup four minutes into the second half to extend KWC’s lead to 21. Wesleyan and ODU exchanged buckets the rest of the quarter and, after a Shiya Hoosier layup with three seconds left, KWC led 48-27 with 10 minutes left to play.

KWC used buckets from Shaylee McDonald, Tahlia Walton, and Emma Johnson midway through the fourth to keep ODU at bay. Wesleyan closed the game out strong and won by a 14-point margin.

Corina Conley led Wesleyan with 14 points, followed by Tahlia Walton (13) and Cali Nolot (10). Four athletes tied with four rebounds while Rachel Richardson notched five assists.

Wesleyan shot 24-52 (46.2%) from the field and 3-10 (30%) from three. Ohio Dominican shot 15-37 (40.5%) from the field and 6-21 (28.6%) from behind the arc. KWC forced 26 turnover in the game, leading to 28 points.

The Panthers will be back in action on Thursday when they host Tiffin at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.