TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outages on Evansville east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatch confirms several reports of power outages on the east side.

The power outage is affecting several areas including traffic lights on Lloyd Expressway.

Officials are currently unsure how long the outage will last or what caused it at this time.

You can view CenterPoint’s outage map here.

