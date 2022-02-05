Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outages on Evansville east side

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatch confirms several reports of power outages on the east side.

The power outage is affecting several areas including traffic lights on Lloyd Expressway.

Officials are currently unsure how long the outage will last or what caused it at this time.

You can view CenterPoint’s outage map here.

We will update this story once more information is given.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
EPD: Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
Lynch Road near SR 62 in Warrick County.
Tracking road conditions as winter weather winds down
This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville
This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE
Snow Early

Latest News

Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
Lynch Road near SR 62 in Warrick County.
Tracking road conditions as winter weather winds down
Tracking road conditions as winter weather winds down
Tracking road conditions as winter weather winds down
Dubois County math teacher makes e-learning interesting
Dubois County math teacher makes e-learning interesting