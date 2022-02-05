Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A combination of salt and plenty of sunshine helped clear most of the main roads today, but untreated backroads, side roads, parking lots, sidewalks, etc. are still covered in ice and snow since our temperatures never made it above freezing.

Any surfaces that partially melted today and became wet or slushy will likely refreeze overnight as temperatures drop into the mid teens, so watch out for patches of black ice, even on roads that seem clear. Our wind chills dropped to around 0° in many locations early this morning, but thankfully the winds will be very light tonight, so wind chill will not be a factor.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer thanks to a gentle breeze blowing in from the south-southwest at around 4 to 8 mph. That will help push our temperatures into the upper 30s across the northern half of the Tri-State, and most of western Kentucky will break into the lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

Our skies will turn partly cloudy Sunday night into Monday morning as a weak cold front passes through our region. A stray flurry cannot be ruled out Monday morning, but most of us will stay dry, and sunshine will return Monday afternoon. The passage of that cold front will cause a slight dip in our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 30s Monday afternoon.

That cooldown won’t last long at all. By Tuesday, warmer air will be flowing in from the south-southwest again, and temperatures will be on the rise. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. We will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday, but we will also see a few more clouds, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Wednesday night as another weak cold front passes through our region.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s, but we will climb back into the upper 40s as we head into the weekend.

