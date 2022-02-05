Legendary sports journalist Billy Reed dies at age 79

Birthday Club
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Billy Reed, a legendary sports journalist from Kentucky, died Saturday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed.

Reed’s work for WAVE News, the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Courier-Journal, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and other publications reached readers across the Commonwealth and the country.

He had been fighting liver disease and had been hospitalized several times after a fall at his alma mater, Transylvania University, last summer, according to the NKyTribune, where he was a regular sports columnist.

Reed was inducted into the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Transylvania University Hall of Fame as a highly regarded journalist.

He received the Eclipse Award three times and was voted Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year eight times.

