Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department responded to the intersection of Heidlebach Avenue and Sycamore Street in reference to a domestic violence report Friday morning.

EPD says the report came in around 9 a.m.

According to a media report, the caller told dispatch a woman was being attacked by a man and then that the woman was running away and he was chasing her.

That man was later identified as Michael Saucerman.

Michael Saucerman (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

EPD says when they arrived they found the woman walking away from Saucerman.

Officials say despite the cold weather, they saw the woman did not have on pants or shoes.

While officers checked on the woman’s wellbeing, Saucerman began walking away towards a privacy fence with an SUV nearby.

According to the media report, the SUV had been totaled for some years and was in the parking lot of Eissler Body Shop.

Officers found Saucerman had been banned from the location back in Dec.

EPD says they checked the SUV and found Saucerman along with a pair of pants, a pair of women’s shoes and a backpack with women’s belongings.

The woman was transported to the hospital where EPD officials met with her later.

Officers say the woman told them Saucerman invited her into the SUV as shelter from the cold.

The woman accused Saucerman of touching her inappropriately once inside and hitting her when she tried to escape.

Saucerman was taken to EPD headquarters for questioning.

EPD officials say Saucerman made several contradicting statements throughout the interview. He later admitted to being in the SUV with the woman.

EPD officials also say when Saucerman was asked about the pair of pants and women’s shoes found in the SUV Saucerman then requested a lawyer.

Saucerman was taken to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked on several charges including rape, battery and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.