Dubois County math teacher makes e-learning interesting

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County is returning to normal operation after a winter storm hit.

Many of its citizens returned to work Friday and some businesses were once again open to the public.

Local schools opted to play it safe, however, with another day of virtual learning from home.

“I like the fact that we don’t have to make them up later in the year,” said Southridge High School junior Lindsay Echevarria , “but e-learning days aren’t my favorite just because I’m someone who would rather be in that classroom learning.”

According to Jasper Middle School math teacher Brent Seibert, this is a common sentiment amongst students everywhere.

That’s why he’s decided to get creative in order to keep his pupils engaged.

Seibert has made a habit of keeping his students “on their toes”, as he says, wearing costumes or inviting guest speakers to introduce the day’s lesson plan to his class.

Some of these guests that he’s invited include Mark Cuban of Shark Tank, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces, and even 14 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons.

On Thursday, Seibert filmed himself sitting on the diving board of his outdoor pool in a t-shirt and swim trunks, all while being pelted by freezing rain.

“I think it has a huge impact,” said Seibert.

“When they trust you, when they believe you, when they see you as human,” said Seibert. “Most people see teachers, you know, they think we’re just robotic and go through the motions. The kids appreciate that, and they’ll work harder for you, and they’ll trust in what you’re teaching them.”

With virtual learning likely here to stay, teachers like Seibert will continue doing their best to keep their students engaged and learning.

