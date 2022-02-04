VIDEO: Woman nearly struck by bus after flung in its path during carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman is recovering after a brazen carjacking in front of a popular gym in New Orleans.

Gabby Marino, a Loyola University student, had just finished a workout at MVMT by Romney at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to WVUE.

Marino went to her car, parked in front of the gym. She turned it on, put her purse on the passenger seat, and checked her phone.

“I got on my phone to answer a quick text. I thought my door was locked and everything,” Marino said. “My car door opened on the driver’s side and there was a person in a black hoodie and said, ‘Get out and leave everything in your car.”

Marino got out and the suspected carjacker got in. Upon noticing they didn’t have a weapon, she ran around to the passenger side of the car to retrieve her purse.

The suspect then took off, flinging Marino into the road and in the path of bus. Luckily, the bus stopped in time.

“I’ve talked to so many people who feel the same fear that I’m now feeling. I don’t even want to go work out anymore, and that’s something I love to do. I don’t want to go to the grocery store,” she said. “I’m scared to do these things.”

Marino walked away with just some scratches and bruises, but she said she’s grateful that it wasn’t worse.

“No one should have to be afraid to go to their car, minding their own business and walking the streets,” said Brigette Bruno, who works at the gym.

Bruno now carries a Taser to work. She said, even during the day, she’s afraid to walk into work.

She moved back to New Orleans from Los Angeles.

“I came back to support my city, I love it so much. And now people are asking about it and I tell them the truth. It’s not safe,” Bruno said. “It breaks my heart because why would people want to come visit now? Whether it’s a convention or coming for Mardi Gras. If you’re scared you’re gonna get shot, why would you want to come visit?”

Four members of the New Orleans City Council presented a detailed plan of what they feel needs to happen to fight back on crime.

The plan focuses on eight major topics, including reforming the court system, investing in youth and reorganizing and reviving the New Orleans Police Department.

“People of this city are very scared,” said City Council President Helena Moreno, one of the four council members who drafted the bill. “People of this city are even considering major changes to their lives, including leaving New Orleans, because of how they feel about the violence happening in our city.”

Moreno is asking for the public to weigh in on the plan, saying they will give a week for people to suggest changes and additions.

But she said she is ready to take action and hopes the city administration and police leadership get on board.

“We are not letting this go. This is our top priority,” Moreno said. “We’ll stay on it. I mean this is really what I think about 24/7. This plan is just a piece of it.”

