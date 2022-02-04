Union County Animal Control offering tips on protecting animals in winter storms

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The extreme cold can be hard on anyone outside, including animals.

Officials with Union County Animal Control are offering tips on protecting your pets and livestock.

Union County Animal Control Director, Kathy Baird, says it’s important to be kind to your animals in weather events like the one currently hitting the Tri-State because they depend on you.

It’s also important to know the proper care for your animals when it gets cold.

“These animals are going out in the cold with damp fur and therefore the insulation is just not there for them,” Baird said. “We need to make sure that we have dry insulation like straw versus blankets or pillows or anything like that.”

Baird says it’s also important to keep your animals full of nutrients at all times.

If you fill your animals’ water containers in small amounts more frequently, it won’t freeze as fast.

Keep your dogs and cats stocked with food and make sure your livestock have hay to eat.

“They need to have access to hay. The horses, the cattle, the ruminants, all of those guys need to have hay in order to stay warm... goats, pigs, everybody,” Baird said. “That creates an internal temperature rise as they do their digestion.”

If you don’t always have a barn available for your livestock, allow your animals access to roam so they can find something to shelter from the wind.

Some farmers during this winter storm found creative ways to provide shelter for their animals by using a semi trailer as a cover.

Baird says shelter and protection from falling trees or limbs is imperative.

“The cattle can get into shelter with the trees, down in hallows, and different things like that to get out of the wind,” Baird said. “So, it’s important to give the animals access to move around.”

If you can, bring your outdoor pets or newborn livestock inside to stay warm and dry.

Baird advises if people are in need of straw or feed to reach out to your local animal control or humane society for assistance.

“I would much rather be a resource for our community and help them,” Baird said. “That’s what we’re here for. We have the ability to help people with different aspects on any type of animals.”

