Tree falls on top of vehicle in Greenville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies were on scene of a tree that had fallen on top of a car in Muhlenberg County on Thursday.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews responded to the 200 block of Hopkinsville Street in Greenville.

Fire officials say the roadway is currently shut down from Walnut Street to Kennedy Brasher Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

