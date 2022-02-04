WATCH: Tracking road conditions as winter weather begins to wind down

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Winter weather may be winding down, but Friday is still an alert day.

We’re out in the 14 First Alert Interceptor this morning tracking road conditions as crews try to get them as clean as possible.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police is reporting that most secondary roads are completely covered in snow in Warrick County.

Warrick: Most secondary roadways are completely snow and ice covered. This picture is from Lynch Road near SR62. pic.twitter.com/WMlx564UGo — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 4, 2022

Several flights out of Evansville Regional Airport were canceled Friday morning.

Those were some earlier flights heading to Georgia and Texas. The 8 a.m. flight to Chicago was canceled too.

According to EVV’s website, flights from noon and later on are still a go.

Officials are reminding the public that the airport is open for business.

They say the main runway is open and in good condition but cancellations are made at the discretion of each airline.

Overnight, more than 3,000 CenterPoint customers were left in the dark in Evansville, but it was only temporary

According to the Centerpoint outage map, there’s only one outage reported right now.

Across the river into Kentucky, you can see multiple outages reported throughout the state.

