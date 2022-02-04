Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

WATCH: Tracking road conditions as winter weather begins to wind down

Lynch Road near SR 62 in Warrick County.
Lynch Road near SR 62 in Warrick County.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Winter weather may be winding down, but Friday is still an alert day.

We’re out in the 14 First Alert Interceptor this morning tracking road conditions as crews try to get them as clean as possible.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police is reporting that most secondary roads are completely covered in snow in Warrick County.

Several flights out of Evansville Regional Airport were canceled Friday morning.

Those were some earlier flights heading to Georgia and Texas. The 8 a.m. flight to Chicago was canceled too.

According to EVV’s website, flights from noon and later on are still a go.

Officials are reminding the public that the airport is open for business.

They say the main runway is open and in good condition but cancellations are made at the discretion of each airline.

[EVV website]

Overnight, more than 3,000 CenterPoint customers were left in the dark in Evansville, but it was only temporary

According to the Centerpoint outage map, there’s only one outage reported right now.

Across the river into Kentucky, you can see multiple outages reported throughout the state.

Click here to see CenterPoint outages.

You can see Kenergy outages here.

Click here to view our closings list.

Send us your winter weather pictures below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning
Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville
Overturned semi in Posey County Thursday morning.
Ice and snow falls throughout Tri-State
Power outages grow as ice and snow fall in Tri-State
Fire on S. Evans
Crews called to fully engulfed fire in Evansville

Latest News

Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/4
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Tracking road conditions as winter weather winds down.
Tracking road conditions as winter weather winds down
Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/4
Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/4
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear continues to ask residents to stay off roads as storm hits the state